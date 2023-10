HAWARDEN, IA (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux County are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary.

Photo from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at a farm southeast of Hawarden between Friday night and Saturday morning.

During an investigation, authorities learned that a go-kart, chainsaw, shotgun, John Deere Gator, and tools were stolen.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 712-737-2280.