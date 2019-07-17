Shot in May by a suspect, South Sioux City police officer talks about returning to the force

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) –

After being shot in the line of duty, a South Sioux City police officer is back on the job.



Officer Brain Van Berkum was shot on May 11 after South Sioux police were called to a bar early that morning. Now, after two months of recovery, he is returning for temporary desk work until he’s fully recovered.



“Life is getting more normal now, that I’m able to get back to work it’s another step in the process of healing. It feels like I’m getting better and healing more, like the, the end of the tunnel is coming soon,” Van Berkum told KCAU 9.



We’re told Van Berkum is hopeful that he will be able to get back out in the community by the middle of August.

