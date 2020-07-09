Shortened season may have financial impact on public pools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The coronavirus shortened the local swimming pool season, and it is tough on pool operations.
With reduced capacity since opening, there is some financial strain on city pools.
Sioux City Park and Recreations staffers said the upside is the short season is reducing some operational costs.
“We’re expecting that to get much closer to what normally is, like I said, at the end of the day, we’re here to provide a service to citizens, and we hope people appreciate it and use the pools,” said John Byrnes of Sioux City Park and Recreations.
Another change is there will be no Free Friday Night Swims at the public pools this summer.
Open swimming is available between 1:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
