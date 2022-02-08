SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the number of youth sports programs dramatically on the rise, leagues, as well as school districts, are competing for a small pool of local referees to officiate their games.

Officials in every sport at every level have always been a hot commodity but especially these days. School districts and youth sports academies alike have said it’s tough to find enough referees.

Sioux City East activities director B.J. Koch said many local officials are aging, and it’s been a challenge finding young people willing to step in, so it’s imperative that the refs who are available have a positive environment to work in.

“We’ve really worked hard to try to get the coaches and the players and our spectators to treat the officials the best we can, because if they don’t have a good experience here at East High, they’re not going to come back in and work,” said Koch.

Jenni Malsam has officiated for more than 40 years. She said those who are employed as a referee are having to work extra games to make up for the shortages.

“By the time you get to that fourth game of the night and it’s the boys varsity and it’s a big rivalry, and you’ve already worked four games, it can be taxing on you, it really can,” said Malsam.

Koch said last summer, the scheduling situation for baseball and softball umpires became so dire, it forced him to move and even cancel games, and emergency replacements had to be called in.

“I actually got certified last summer, ended up doing about 12 games just so we could play. Not really what I wanted to do either but definitely wanted to get the games in,” said Koch.

Executive director at The Arena Sports Academy Dustin Cooper shared what the consequence will be for youth sports opportunities in Siouxland if the referee shortage continues to worsen.

“We need to as a community come together and support the officiating that is being provided because if we don’t, we’re going to have more quit and a problem is gonna become an even bigger problem which probably means less programming for kids,” said Cooper.

Cooper said The Arena Sports Academy hosted a city-record 315 games over three days at their facility this past weekend, showing the high need for officiating in Siouxland’s youth sports.