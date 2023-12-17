SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With less than two weeks till Christmas, many Siouxlanders are continuing their search for last-minute presents. Some in Sioux City are buying unique items and supporting local businesses.

12 locally owned shops were set up in the Expansion Center in downtown Sioux City on Saturday for the Small Business Marketplace where they were selling a variety of items from homemade hot sauce and cupcakes to jewelry and custom-made cups.

Debbie Bernstein Lacroix, the co-owner of the Expansion Center says this event is great for not just businesses, but also for the customers.

“There is a huge difference between being able to actually touch, feel, and talk to business owner about their product versus going online and basically reading reviews or looking at a description. And that one-to-one contact with a business owner is really important in helping to understand and be best able to utilize their product,” said Debbie Bernstein Lacroix said.

Since 2021, the expansion center has brought in local businesses several times a year and 13-year-old Sophia Nelson, the owner of SGN Designs, is one of many who attend events like Small Business Marketplace regularly. Nelson started making polymer clay earrings as a hobby but quickly ran out of room and started selling them a year and a half ago and she says she’s learned a lot from running a business.

“I don’t really want to do this as like a full time, but like for a full-time job I wanna be like a physical therapist but I’d probably keep doing this as a side hustle or something,” Nelson said.

Saturday’s event was the last Small Business Marketplace for the year.