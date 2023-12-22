SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s too late to order Christmas gifts online, but local shops can be good places to get those last minute gift ideas.

KCAU 9 visited Sioux City businesses to see what the gift shopping traffic has been like the week before Christmas.

“It’s been absolutely crazy,” My Jeweler owner Joe Rarrat said. “The last three days have been like months in each day. The store packs up, it clears out, it packs up, it clears out.”

Local businesses have seen an increase in shoppers the last few days due to last-minute Christmas shopping. The National Retail Federation says that nearly 142 million consumers plan to shop for gifts on the Saturday before Christmas.

While it’s too late to order gifts online, shopping in-store could be just what’s needed to get the perfect present.

“You can walk in our store, you can pick it up, you have our customer service,” Rarrat said. “You got the face-to-face one-on-one interaction. If there’s an issue, we make it go away. You can do that locally, but online doesn’t work that way.”

Jewelry stores are not the only places seeing shoppers scrambling for a last minute present. Starfighter Comics has also seen an increase in shoppers looking for Christmas gifts.

“We’ve seen a lot of last minute Christmas shoppers,” co-owner Kevin Matney said. “They’ve been coming in for all sorts of things, whether it’s comics, action figures, you know, just about anything.”

Small businesses embrace last minute shoppers. Local business owners tend to see the most support from the community during the holiday season.

“Shopping local helps support the community, helps get our name out there, and just helps build that community support within town,” Matney said.

The Saturday before Christmas, known as “Super Saturday,” marks the last big holiday shopping event of the year.