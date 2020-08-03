Shoplifting suspect arrested after pursuit reaching 95 mph in Madison County

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was arrested after leading authorities in a pursuit in Madison County, Nebraska.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies heard a report of shoplifting at a Target in Norfolk. The description of two vehicle were given with one have Texas plates being near a deputy at the intersection of 61st Street on Highway 275.

The deput tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle heading west on Highway 275, but it failed to stop and led authorities in a pursuit that reached speeds of 95 mph and higher.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Antelope County Sheriff’s Office deployed tire deflation devices and the vehicle came to a stop about a mile east of Oakdale.

The driver, Madelines Martinez-Venero, was taken into custody. During a search, authorities found numerous items suspected stolen from the incident at Target. Also found was a glass pipe with which contained methamphetamine.

Martinez-Venero was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and no operators license. She was booked into the Madison County Jail.

The Battle Creek Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit and arrest.

An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said more charges may be filed.