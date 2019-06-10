UPDATE: Norfolk stand-off suspect found dead

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The suspect who barricaded himself in a Norfolk house after being suspected of shooting a person early Sunday morning has been found dead.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning when several shots were fired, according to police. One person had been shot and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect, Cory Dittman, 47, of Norfolk, then barricaded themselves in a residence at 809 Koenigstein Avenu, according to Captain Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division. Norfolk police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Nebraska State Patrol were on the scene trying to make contact. Bauer said that throughout the day there were shots fired from the house.

The Nebraska State Patrol tactical response team deployed a phone so as to try to communicate with Dittman, inside. After failed attempts, a team entered the residence around midnight.

They found Dittman deceased in a room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered the gun used in the early Sunday morning shooting.

The gunshot victim from earlier Sunday morning was identified as Leone Bussey, 63, of Norfolk. He underwent surgery was considered in a stable but guarded condition.

The roads in the area were opened up after the Nebraska State Patrol released the scene.

The Norfolk police are investigating the morning shooting. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading a joint investigation into the standoff.

