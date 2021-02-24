Shooting range at Little Sioux Park to reopen in March

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A shooting range near Correctionville is planning to reopen up for season in March.

According to a press release from the Woodbury County Conservation Board, pending the weather conditions, the Stub Gray Shooting Range located at Little Sioux Park will open on March 15 at 9 a.m.

The range will be open every day through December 31 if the site and weather are in acceptable condition. The range won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.

Anyone that wants to use the range must obtain a permit. Daily permits are $10, and those can be purchased at the range. Family and individual annual permits can be bought online.

Check their website for more information.