Shooting on South Walker Street leaves one dead, four injured

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police received reports of shots bring fired in a residential area at 12:49 a.m. New Years morning. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shots had been fired from the street into the residence of 2637 South Walker Street. Investigators said a New Year’s Eve party was going on.

“We had a total of five people injured, including the deceased party,” Sergeant Mike Manthorne said. “Four of those are believed to have been from projectiles from gun shot injuries.”

Police said an 18-year old woman was fatally shot. Four other people on the property were shot and suffered a variety of injuries.

Those other victims are being treated tonight in Sioux City hospitals.

KCAU obtained a video from a surveillance camera outside a near by house. It shows in the upper right hand corner the gunfire and the alleged suspects who are still at large.

Witness Aron Hoffmeier talked about how he felt having something so horrible happen, so close to where he lives.

“I think it’s just crazy to know that something like that happens this close to where were living I mean its like four houses away and in Sioux City it’s not something that’s expected to happen you know were not a big city, it’s more of a small town atmosphere around here.” Hoffmeier said.

Witnesses’ and investigators said many others at the party fled as soon as they heard the shots being fired, including the home owner.

“This doesn’t happen everyday and it happened in my front yard it’s kind of disturbing.” Witness Chancey Voysey stated.

The suspects identities have not been yet determined as well as the number of rounds that were fired again, the shooters involved are still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police. Anonymous tips can be made by calling crime stoppers at 712-258-tips (8477).