SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are investigating an incident after an SUV shot at the occupants of another vehicle Sunday.

The Sioux City Police Department received a report at 5:09 p.m. of a shooting involving two cars in the area of W. 6th and Sioux Streets, the department stated in a release.

Officers located one of the cars involved, a black Chrysler 300, parked on the 1500 block of Main St. The three people that were inside the car, an adult male and two juvenile males, were a short distance away from the car when officers arrived.

Officers say the Chrysler was traveling on West 6th St. when a tan SUV passed. The SUV turned around, got behind the Chrysler, and fired several shots at the car.

No one was shot, but the 18-year-old driver of the Chrysler suffered a minor injury while fleeing the SUV. The cause of his injury is still undetermined.

Detectives are working to identify the SUV and any occupants. The police said they don’t know what motivated the shooting, but it’s not believed this was a random event.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department, 279-6440, or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).