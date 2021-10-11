Shooting incidents on the decline in Sioux City, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Although Sunday’s early morning incident is set to be Sioux City’s second largest shooting of 2021, numbers are down, overall.

Sioux City police said reports in almost all categories have decreased within the past 10 months.

There were four murders in 2021 compared to last year’s total of six. 14 people have been shot this year. In 2020, there were 19.

The total number of shots fired calls have decreased from 223 to 156, though officers said not every call is a confirmed gun shot.

“2020 was an extremely violent year, this is a trend we’ve seen nationally. Now going into 2021, it seems like our violence is starting to trend a little bit lower than what it was trending last year, however, we have had some rather sensational cases that have come up,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

McClure encourages the public to continue reporting similar incidents to the department.