Shooting death investigation leads to man arrested on weapons charge

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — An Oklahoma man was arrested on a weapons charge in northeast Nebraska after authorities investigated a death of a woman who died by self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.

Authorities were called to a trailer home in southeast Norfolk about a shooting Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. At the scene, authorities found a 41-year-old woman dead. After an investigation, they ruled her shooting death as self-inflicted.

The sheriff’s office said that Shane Powell, 38, of Oklahoma was present at the time of the shooting. Powell, a former felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm. Authorities recovered two firearms during the investigation.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony. He was booked into the Stanton County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court later in October.