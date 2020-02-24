Shinedown, Nelly, Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead to perform at Battery Park concerts this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced three shows that will take place this summer at Battery Park.
The lineup includes Nelly, Shinedown, and Papa Roach with Hollywood Undead.
Hard Rock first announced Monday morning that Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly would perform at Battery Park on May 30. Hit songs include “Hot in Herre,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” and “Just a Dream.” In a collaboration with country band Florida Georgia Line, Nelly reached Diamond status with the song “Cruise.”
Hard Rock also announced that Shinedown would perform August 7. Originally formed in Jacksonville, Florida, Shinedown hits included “Cut the Cord,” “If You Only Knew” and “Sound of Madness.” They’ve earned 13 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and 15 No. 1 Active Rock hits,
Shinedown has toured with Seether, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Iron Maiden and Greta Van Fleet. They released their sixth studio album, Attention Attention, in 2018.
Papa Roach with Holywood Undead will perform on July 14.
Papa Roach hits include “Last Resort,” “Scars” and “Getting Away with Murder.” Papa Roach’s album “Infest” went triple-platinum. In total, the band has had albums reach platinum certification four times and had six No. 1 singles. Their tenth studio album “Who Do You Trust?” was released in September 2019.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Rock Shop or on their website.
Below are upcoming concerts at Hard Rock.
- Feb 28 – The Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen
- Feb 29 – Jesse James Dupree
- March 6 – Southern Accents: Tribute to Tom Petty
- March 7 – Fresh Horses: Tribute to Garth Brooks
- March 13 – Neal McCoy
- April 3 – David Allan Coe
- April 10 – Boy Band Night
- April 18 – Rob Schneider TWO SHOWS
- April 24 – Everclear
- April 25 – The Pork Tornadoes
- May 8 – Saving Abel
- May 21 – Hellyeah with All That Remains, Butcher Babies, Saul & Deepfall
- May 30 – Nelly
- June 6 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd
- July 14 – Papa Roach with Hollywood Undead and Islander
- August 7 – Shinedown