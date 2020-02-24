Shinedown, Nelly, Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead to perform at Battery Park concerts this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced three shows that will take place this summer at Battery Park.

The lineup includes Nelly, Shinedown, and Papa Roach with Hollywood Undead.

Hard Rock first announced Monday morning that Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly would perform at Battery Park on May 30. Hit songs include “Hot in Herre,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” and “Just a Dream.” In a collaboration with country band Florida Georgia Line, Nelly reached Diamond status with the song “Cruise.”

BATTERY PARK ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: Is it “Hot in Herre,” or is it just us? Grammy Award-winning rapper @Nelly_Mo will be performing at Battery Park on Saturday, May 30! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10AM! #BatteryPark pic.twitter.com/YNhR3TfVXR — Hard Rock Sioux City (@HardRockHotelSC) February 24, 2020

Hard Rock also announced that Shinedown would perform August 7. Originally formed in Jacksonville, Florida, Shinedown hits included “Cut the Cord,” “If You Only Knew” and “Sound of Madness.” They’ve earned 13 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and 15 No. 1 Active Rock hits,

Shinedown has toured with Seether, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Iron Maiden and Greta Van Fleet. They released their sixth studio album, Attention Attention, in 2018.

BATTERY PARK ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: “If You Only Knew” how long we’ve been keeping this performance a secret… Multi-platinum rock band @Shinedown is headed to Battery Park on Friday, August 7! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10AM. #BatteryPark pic.twitter.com/nn1NFe4KHA — Hard Rock Sioux City (@HardRockHotelSC) February 24, 2020

Papa Roach with Holywood Undead will perform on July 14.

Papa Roach hits include “Last Resort,” “Scars” and “Getting Away with Murder.” Papa Roach’s album “Infest” went triple-platinum. In total, the band has had albums reach platinum certification four times and had six No. 1 singles. Their tenth studio album “Who Do You Trust?” was released in September 2019.

BATTERY PARK ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: Rock band @paparoach is performing at Battery Park alongside @hollywoodundead on Tuesday, July 14! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10AM. #BatteryPark pic.twitter.com/AoCFfaRJ4w — Hard Rock Sioux City (@HardRockHotelSC) February 24, 2020

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Rock Shop or on their website.

