Shifting lane closures on 6th Street starting Tuesday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There will be shifting lane closures on 6th Street, between Jones Street and Pierce Street starting on Tuesday.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure is to complete a utility connection to an adjacent building by a private contractor.

The release stated the closure will start on Tuesday and will be completed on November 22, weather permitting.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division would like to remind drivers to reduce speed, drive cautiously and to obey all traffic signs.