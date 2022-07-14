BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — After a week of investigating, the cause of an explosion of a rural Battle Creek residence has been released.

According to a release from the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, the house explosion on Carriage Avenue which occurred on July 6 was determined by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office to be caused by an underground gas leak in the LP line.

Three people were injured resulting from the explosion, and the release stated that there is no update regarding their current condition.