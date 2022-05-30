

MODALE, Iowa (KCAU) — A person has been reported missing after a boat sank in the Missouri River on Sunday night.

Harrison County officials received a report on Sunday around 11:56 p.m. of a sinking boat involving a missing person.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Mondamin Fire and Rescue, Modale Fire and Rescue, Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue, Iowa DNR, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Iowa Dive Team, Blair Police Department, Blair Fire and Rescue, Yutan Dive Team, Harrison County Emergency Management, and Shelby County Emergency Management reported to the scene.

A 20-year-old woman was reported missing on the scene. Efforts to recover the boat and woman are underway.