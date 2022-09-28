DELOIT, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman’s body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a call came in at around 7:46 a.m. after a concerned party called stating that a woman that was soaking wet came through her backyard.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the call had determined that a vehicle had been driven into Riggleman’s Pond. The Denison Fire and Dive and Deloit Fire joined the Sheriff’s Office at the scene to assist.

The vehicle was pulled from the pond and a female, identified as Randi Lynn Heiman, 26, was found in the vehicle. Heiman was proclaimed dead at the scene by the county’s coroner.

The Sheriff’s Office told KCAU that the woman who entered the reporting party’s backyard was wet because she had attempted to rescue Heiman.

Heiman was transferred to the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny.

CCMH Ambulance, Crawford County Secondary Roads, Crawford County Conservation, Denison Fire & Dive Team, Deloit Fire, Dow City Fire, Manilla Fire, Carroll Dive Team, Crawford County Emergency Management, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.