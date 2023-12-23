SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials say that a deadly crash occurred one mile north of Ireton on Friday.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff, a call came in at 6:16 p.m. to report the crash which occurred on Eagle Avenue.

Diane O’Regan, 59, of Rock Valley, was driving a 2006 Jeep Commander traveling south on Eagle Avenue. A 2005 Peterbilt Semi-tractor without a trailer attached was northbound on the same road.

The release states that O’Regan crossed the center of the roadway and struck the rear dual wheels of the semi. She required extrication from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

O’Regan passed away as a result of her injuries. The release states that the driver of the semi did not report any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Ireton Fire Department, Ireton Ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol Technical Collision Investigation Unit assisted the Sheriff’s Office with this incident.