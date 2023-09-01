SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident at Westwood School Thursday, finding a student had taken a toy gun to the school.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, they received a report that a 2nd-grade student at the school in Sloan might have a gun in their backpack.

The sheriff’s office investigated the incident and found that the gun mentioned was “an old-fashioned cap gun,” the release said.

No one was ever in danger during the incident and everyone cooperated. Officials added that the students who reported the situation did exactly what was needed.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone that if they see something suspicious to report it immediately.

They would also like to remind parents to talk to their children about reporting suspicious behavior and to remind their children to never bring a weapon or anything that looks like a weapon to school.