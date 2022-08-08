SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A 15-year-old is dead after a UTV accident near Spirit Lake according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 on Basswood Lake in the rural Spirit Lake area when the teen lost control of the UTV, rolled the vehicle on its side, and struck a tree. The 14-year-old and the 15-year-old passenger were ejected from the UTV, according to a press release on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.

Both teens were transported to a nearby hospital where the 15–year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 14-year-old was treated and released with non-incapacitating injuries.

No names have been released at this time and the accident remains under investigation.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, LRH Ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol.