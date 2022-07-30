ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A pilot died Saturday after the spray plane they were piloting hit an electrical line and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office said that authorities received a report of a downed aircraft near the intersection of 230th Street and Teak Avenue Saturday around 1:09 p.m. The caller said a spray plane had hit electrical lines before crashing into the road.

Responders arrived to the scene and found the plane on fire.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, having died due to the injuries from the crash. The pilot’s name is not being released at this time.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

Ute Fire and Ambulance, St. Lukes’s Pathology, Western Iowa Power, and Monona Count Secondary Roads Department assisted the sheriff’s office.