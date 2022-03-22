STANTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Wayne, Nebraska was arrested Tuesday morning by Stanton County Sheriff officers.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on 826th Road around 11:30 a.m. about six miles north of Leigh in southern Stanton County just off Highway 57.

One man, identified as Jeffrey Olsufka, 37, of Wayne, was located inside the vehicle in a compromising situation involving sex paraphernalia. The deputy on duty also found illegal drugs and contraband inside Olsufka’s car and was removed from the vehicle.

Olsufka refused to cooperate with the officer and re-entered his vehicle and refused commands to exit and show his hands as he reached into the back seat.

He continued to refuse to exit and placed the running vehicle into gear in an attempt to drive off. At that time, the vehicle was disabled by a gunshot from Sheriff Mike Unger to the front left tire to prevent a vehicle pursuit of an impaired person.

Olsufka was again physically removed from his car and placed on the ground which he physically resisted a second time and began to run towards Highway 57 and was finally subdued.

Both Olsufka and Sheriff Unger were both medically cleared on scene by Leigh Fire and Rescue.

Olsufka was then jailed on charges of driving while intoxicated-4th offense, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts (under the influence of illegal drugs), open container of alcohol violation.

Olsufka was out on bond in both Stanton and Merrick counties on drug charges.

A large machete was recovered from inside the vehicle.