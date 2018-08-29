Sheriff's office looking for truck that struck child in Alta Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALTA, Iowa (KCAU) - Authorities in Buena Vista County are asking the public for help after a hit and run incident.

A 8-year-old female was riding a bike in Alta Sunday around 1:40 p.m. when she was hit by a truck at the intersection of West 7th Street and West Highway Street, according to the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office.

After the incident, the truck continued south on West Highway Street.

The child was taken to the Bunea Vista Regional Medical Center for a significant head injury and injuries to her extremities.

The bike was damaged beyond repair.

The pickup truck that hit the girl was described as dark colored, possibly black, and a GMC with maybe four doors. If there is damage to the truck, it would be on the driver's side.

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office at 712-749-2530.