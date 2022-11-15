SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.

According to a release from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 12:08 to an attempted robbery at a bank on Poplar Street in Salix on Monday.

The release stated that officials were able to find the suspect’s vehicle and take him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Kevon Spratt, and charges filed against him include robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault while participating in a felony.

The release added that the sheriff’s office has been working with the FBI, Sioux City Police Department, Sergeant Bluff Police Department, and the South Sioux City Police Department.

Spratt has also been accused of attempting to rob Check into Cash in Sioux City and a robbery in Sergeant Bluff.