OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were arrested after officers deployed K9s and a drone to locate individuals in a couple Siouxland fields.

According to a release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a GMC Yukon on Wednesday, which led to a high-speed chase.

The release stated that at 190th Street, the driver, identified as Brandon Collins, 20, and the passenger, Jaiden Gramlow, 19, got out of the car and allegedly tried to lose pursuing officials by running into corn and bean fields.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and Sheldon Police Department, and they used K9s and drones to help find the suspects.

Once apprehended, Gramlow was charged with interference with official acts and violation of a no-contact order. Collins was charged with eluding, driving while revoked, interference with official acts, violation of a no-contact order, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to obey a stop sign.

Collins and Gramlow were booked into the Osceola County Jail before being released after posting their respective bonds.