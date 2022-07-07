BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — Three people were injured during a house explosion in Battle Creek, their names have been released.

According to a release from the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Bruning, 42, Sandra Jepson, 68, and Joel Stapleton, 46, were injured by a house explosion that took place on Wednesday morning.

The release stated that the Ida County Communications Center received a call of an explosion at 2362 Carriage Avenue. When responders arrived, including the Battle Creek Fire Department, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

It was specified that the three injured parties had been inside the house at the time of the explosion, and Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said that the person who called 911 had assisted in pulling them from the residence.

Jepson and Bruning were transported to a hospital in Ida Grove, and Stapleton was transported to a hospital in Sioux City.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshal Division is currently still investigating the cause of the explosion.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Battle Creek Fire Department; Battle Creek Ambulance service; Ida Grove Fire Department; Ida Grove Ambulance service; Holstein Ambulance service; Danbury Fire Department; Danbury Ambulance service; Cushing Fire Department; Cushing Ambulance service; Woodbury County Emergency Services; Kiron Ambulance service; Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance service; Ida County Emergency Management; Ida County Emergency Services; Monona County Emergency Management; Cherokee Emergency Management; the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa State Fire Marshal.