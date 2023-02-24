ASHTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Northwest Iowa police alleged that an Ashton man set fire to his own home.

According to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home that was on fire. While at the home, they located David Alvarez, 32, of Ashton, outside the house. Police alleged that Alvarez admitted to starting a fire in the fireplace of the house. Alvarez also allegedly said he had taken a broom and started several other fires.

Alvarez was arrested and taken to Osceola County Jail on a $35,000 bond. He is facing charges of first-degree arson, a class B felony, and criminal mischief, a class C felony.

The house, which Alvarez lived in, is considered a total loss.