HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — A crash outside of Hull on Tuesday evening resulted in one driver dead and another with minor injuries.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 290th Street, two miles north of Hull, IA around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The release stated that one driver Noah Salentiny, 22, of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox east on 290th Street. Another driver identified as Jillian Meyer, 31, of Boyden, IA, was driving a Ford Explorer west on 290th Street.

Authorities stated that Salentiny began turning left toward a residential driveway and the two struck in the west lane causing the Chevrolet to enter the north ditch and roll.

Salentiny was transported to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley, IA, where he died as a result of his injuries. Meyer was transported by private vehicle to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The Chevrolet sustained approximately $10,000 in damage. The Ford sustained an estimated $14,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Fire Department and Hull Ambulance; the sheriff’s office technical accident investigator assisted in the investigation.