Ponca, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly drove by a residence and fired a single shot.

According to a release from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a report regarding a pickup and trailer that had just driven past her home.

The woman told the sheriff’s office that while the truck drove past, a single shot was fired toward her and her child, according to the release. She stated that the truck belonged to Andrew Chase, of rural Allen, Nebraska.

After investigating, officials were able to find a bullet hole in the side of the residence.

Nebraska State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department assisted in arresting Chase who was found at this residence.

Chase was charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.