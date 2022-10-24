SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Lisa Shiley was allegedly traveling south on 170 Avenue Saturday around 4:50 p.m. about two miles southeast of Royal while Cole Whiteside was allegedly traveling east on 420 Street.

The release stated that Whiteside allegedly failed to stop at the intersection resulting in a collision with Shiley who was reportedly traveling at a higher rate of speed.

Both vehicles went off the roadway, according to the release. Shiley’s vehicle entered a crop field while Whiteside’s vehicle entered the ditch.

The release specified that Whiteside’s vehicle eventually became engulfed in flames, and both occupants of the vehicle were able to get out before the combustion. Shiley had to be extracted mechanically from the vehicle by first responders.

The release states that both vehicles had two occupants. All of them were transported to a nearby hospital. Severe and incapacitating injuries were listed in the release, but it did not specify each person’s condition.

Each vehicle was noted to be a total loss and had to be towed.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spencer Ambulance, Buds Tow Service, and Everly and Royal First Responders.