ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An act of vandalism left three gunshot damages in a natural gas equipment.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they investigated a reported vandalism. The incident took place on Garfield Avenue about two miles west of Sioux Center, Iowa.

Authorities determined a piece of natural gas equipment at the ethanol owned by the City of Sioux Center was damaged by three gunshots. They are asking if anyone heard gunshots near the plant on or before July 20.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Sioux City Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-3307 and refer to case number 23-10306.