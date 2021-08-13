Sheriff: 2 women found with stolen gun, methamphetamine in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Stanton County authorities arrested two women Thursday night after finding meth and a stolen gun.

Authorities made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 275 near the Highway 57 junction north of Stanton around 9:00 p.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities learned the driver, Robynn Hebda, 40, of Omaha, had a felony warrant for her rest out of Douglas County. A passenger in the vehicle, who initially gave law enforcement a false name, was identified as Tausha Whitman, 25, of Elkhorn. She was found to have an active warrant out of Madison County. Both women were placed under arrest as authorities conducted a further investigation.

Items seized during arrest Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities found near a pound of meth and other drug paraphernalia in the womens’ possession. They also found Whitman was carrying a concealed handgun that had been stolen in Omaha.

The sheriff’s office said the methamphetamine was intended to be delivered to Norfolk.

Both Hebda and Whitman face numerous felony charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal impersonation, and possession of a stolen firearm.