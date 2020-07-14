Shepard’s Garden in downtown Sioux City vandalized

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Shepard’s Garden in downtown Sioux City has been vandalized over the last several weeks.

The Garden, located at 6th and Jackson Street, said vandals have spray-painted over the engraved monument of the 10 Commandments, broke the six-foot diameter cement flower pot, and ripped the wiring out of the electric box.

The garbage has been left from people that are spending the night at the Garden.

The foundation said police have been notified a few times of the damage and a police report was filed.

The Garden is asking if anyone knows how to remove paint from the monument, contact Dr. Paul Johnson by calling 712-251-0379 or by email pjohnson@midlandsclinic.com.

They mention that any monetary donations would be greatly appreciated to help with the expenses of replacing the damages.

Shepard’s Garden is located at the former Sioux City YMCA and opened in 2015.

Photo Courtesy of Shepard’s Garden.

Photo Courtesy of Shepard’s Garden.

Photo Courtesy of Shepard’s Garden.

Latest Stories