Shepard of Peace holds craft fair, donations benefiting Sergeant Bluff Fire Department

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — People are making their gift lists and checking them twice.

Including the over 1,000 folks that attended Shepard of Peace’s Semi-Annual Craft Fair. With over 75 vendors from Siouxland and beyond there was no shortage of gift ideas.

“It’s just good to get our church out there and to help support those local vendors, supporting their business and helping them to sell and get their beautiful items out to the public,” said Twyla Lindsey the event coordinator.

The event was free to the public and donations at the door went to the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department.

Latest Stories