Shelters look to serve community during summer with COVID-19 restrictions in place

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From having to close down early to changing the way they operate, Siouxland shelters have been hit hard by COVID-19.

After The Gospel Mission had to close it’s doors to the public, it’s now accepting new residents. They’ll have to quarantine in a separate building before being admitted to the general area.

“We’re trying to have somewhat of a barrier between them but still take care of the needs. These people are hungry; they need food,” Pastor Paul Mahaffie, the director of The Gospel Mission, said.

He said during the summer months they’re able to provide shelter for anyone in need.

“We have what we call a day room and stuff for when temperatures are hot or cold or rainy that we allow the public to come inside and escape the elements outside, and at this point, I really can’t tell you what we’re going to do for sure,” he added.

Pastor Paul said they are considering setting up individual tents out front to provide shelter for those unable to enter the building

The Warming Shelter is also actively working to find ways to serve the public with restrictions in place. After ending the season early to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the shelter remains closed until further notice.

“The past three years, we’ve opened on Sundays once our shelter closed for the season,” Lindsay Landrum the Director of the Warming Shelter said.

“We’re not able to do that right now because of the virus. We just don’t know what that’s going to look like,” Landrum added.

She said they typically get around 60 people every Sunday who come in to do laundry and take showers. Landrum said staff is working to come up with ways to continue those necessary services while keeping everyone safe.