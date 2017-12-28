Shelters in Sioux City staying busy

“On the street — cold — lonely,” Jason Jones said.

That’s where shelter-goer Jason Jones says he would be if it weren’t for the hospitality of shelters around Siouxland at this time of year. As temperatures are dropping rapidly into single digits, services at the Warming Shelter and the Gospel Mission are being fully utilized — but Director Harold Youtzy says no matter how busy they get, they will never turn away somebody in need

“I can’t ever remember a time in my entire association with the mission — going back to the mid 1980’s — that we’ve had to turn somebody away because we didn’t have enough space. We’ve always made space no matter what the situation was but we won’t run out of space here,” Harold Youtzy said.

Director Youtzy also notes that although the frigid temperatures are what drive folks into their doors, it’s not necessarily their main purpose in opening their doors.

“It’s not just a matter of providing meals, providing clothing, providing shelter for the individuals — we do all of those in order to gain an opportunity to share the gospel with them. That’s what makes us unique among the agencies here in town,” Youtzy said.

To shelter-goers, a roof over their head in temperatures like these gives them another day that they may not see otherwise, and they are extremely grateful for those that provide them with this opportunity.

“Thank you — I mean survival — it matters,” Jones said.