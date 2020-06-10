Shelters adjust to lifted restrictions and begin plans to reopen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift in Iowa, some Siouxland shelters that shutdown are now working to reopen.

“We’re opening our doors more and more every day,” said Pastor Paul Mahaffie, the Director of The Gospel Mission

For the past two months The Gospel Mission has closed its doors to new and visiting residents but that’s now changing.

“We’re admitting women, men and children into residency, is what we call them. We’ve opened that avenue so they have a place to stay where we’ve closed that off for awhile,” Mahaffie said.

Mahaffie said the Mission is working on new precautions but hopes to open fully by July 1. He said he’s seen an influx of new faces in the past couple of months and is eager to re-open to serve the growing need.

Officer Andrew Dutler said the Sioux City Police Department saw a slight increase in calls involving homeless people when shelters closed.

“Once they closed their doors, we did see a slight uptick in our check areas and check welfare to check on those who maybe don’t have a place to go. That lasted a few weeks but then after those few weeks it really leveled out to about our average for this time of year,” Dutler said.

As for the Warming Shelter, Director Lindsay Landrum said even though COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, they’re still figuring out how to safely re-open.

“We want to make sure we’re being safe as possible as we can but also trying to serve out residents the best way we can without putting anybody in danger whether its staff our residents,” Landrum said.

Landrum added that at this time of year, the shelter typically get upwards of 60 people on a Sunday. She said they are still in need of personal protective equipment and a plan to house residents at a safe distance.