SIOUX CITY, Iowa –The Woodbury County Emergency Management agency has announced that the temporary shelter for residents who were displaced by the fire at the apartments on Pierce Street will be closing.

On Tuesday at 11 a.m. the shelter that was set up for displaced residents will be closing, according to a release from the Woodbury County Emergency Management agency.

The release stated that there are still about three residents at the shelter. The emergency management agency and the Siouxland Red Cross is working to find the residents shelter going forward.

“We are so grateful to all of the agencies who have worked side by side making sure all of these residents have a safe place and their needs met,” said Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Montino.

Partnering agencies include the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Siouxland Red Cross, Salvation Army, Warming Shelter, and the Sioux City Housing Authority.