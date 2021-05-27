Sheldon woman pleads not guilty to charges in 5-month-old baby’s death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU/AP) — A woman who tried to cover up the death of a Sheldon couple’s 5-month-old infant daughter has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory.

According to court documents, Stacie Hurlburt, 49, of Sheldon, pleaded not guilty on two counts of being an accessory after the fact on Wednesday.

Police say Hurlburt collaborated with 20-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and 21-year-old Brittanee Baker to tell authorities that the 5-month-old girl had been hurt last July by a lamp knocked over by cats in their home.

On the morning of July 26, 2020, Ruotolo Jr. lost his temper when his five-month-old baby started to cry and scream while the mother was asleep in a bedroom, and he assaulted the baby by pushing her face into the floor and “other abusive physical mechanisms,” court documents said.

The next day, the baby was found unresponsive with no pulse and not breathing. She was taken to the emergency room and then flown to Sioux Falls, where she died days later. Her death was determined as “a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature.”

Ruotolo Jr. and Baker also pleaded not guilty in their involvement of the infant’s death.