Sheldon woman pleads not guilty in death of 5-month-old daughter

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon woman charged with child endangerment in the death of her infant daughter has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Brittanee Baker, 21, of Sheldon, pleaded not guilty Thursday in O’Brien County court to child endangerment with bodily injury after the death of her five-month-old daughter.

According to court documents, on the morning of July 26, 2020, Lawrence Ruotolo lost his temper when their five-month-old baby started to cry and scream while Baker was asleep in a bedroom. Ruotolo assaulted the baby by pushing her face into the floor and “other abusive physical mechanisms,” court documents said.

The next day, the baby was found unresponsive with no pulse and not breathing. She was taken to the emergency room and then flown to Sioux Falls, where she died days later. Her death was determined as “a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature.”

Ruotolo, Baker, and Ruotolo’s mother, Stacie Hurlburt, all had knowledge of Ruotolo injuring the baby on July 26. They all fabricated a story about the five-month-old being injured by a lamp knocked over by cats. The residence was cleaned and re-arranged to prevent and/or minimize DHS involvement.

Ruotolo pleaded not guilty to child endangerment Monday.

A pretrial conference will take place on July 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the O’Brien County Courthouse, and a jury trial will take place on August 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the same location.