SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon teen was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about four miles north of Sheldon at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street around 12:32 p.m.

According to Iowa State Patrol, a 15-year-old male was driving a Honda motorcycle west on 280th Street approaching an intersection. At the same time, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Bonnie Jean Allison, 71, of Spencer, was going south on the highway towards the intersection.

The motorcycle then collided with the car, the crash report states. The motorcycle came to a stop at the intersection, and the car came to a stop 300 feet south of the intersection.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries while Allison was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP.