SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Water from the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System started flowing to Sheldon.

After almost 34 years, Sheldon has a 1.3 million gallons a day reserved capacity of water from Lewis and Clark.

“Early in 2012, in my first term as a councilman for the City of Sheldon, we received word that a bill which contained $30 million of funding for rural water projects had been approved by Congress.” Mayor Greg Geels said, “This was terrific news since several years prior the council paid 100% of their cost share but delayed federal funds had put the project far behind schedule. I remember hoping at the time that I would have the satisfaction of seeing Sheldon being connected while serving on the council. Nearly twelve years have passed since that time and today I am thrilled to see that this ‘pipe dream; is becoming a ‘pipe reality.'”

Sheldon is the 18th of Lewis & Clark’s 20 member cities and rural water systems to be connected. It is anticipated that Madison, SD will be connected by mid-2024 and Sibley, IA in the spring or summer of 2025.

A ribbon-cutting celebration is being planned for the spring of 2024.

Mayor Geels thanks the city council for the effort made to improve the quality of life for the community of Sheldon.

“My thanks go out to the first city council that made the bold decision to join the organization, as well as the numerous local, state, and federal legislators that have put forth a tremendous amount of effort to make this a reality for the residents of Sheldon,” Geels said, “Not only will this improve the quality of life for us, but it will also enhance the economic development of this community for many years to come.”

“A heartfelt congratulations to our good friends and neighbors in Sheldon on finally being connected to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System! All good things are worth the wait and that is certainly true of the water that is now flowing to Sheldon,” Lewis & Clark’s Chairman and Sioux Center’s Utilities Manager, Murray Hulstein said, “I applaud all of Sheldon’s elected leaders, and staff who have played a role through the years in helping to make this dream a reality. It took a tremendous amount of vision, faith, determination, and perseverance. Well done!”