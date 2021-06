SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sheldon Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’2″, is wearing red glasses, white gloves, and dark pants.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more information is known.

Anyone with with information are asked to contact the Sheldon Police Department or the O’Brien County Sheriffs Office.