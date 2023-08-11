SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are looking for a 1-year-old and 19-year-old.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office said that Jake Gritten, 19, was caring for 1-year-old Jasper. The two were last seen in Sheldon Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Prairie Ridge Apartments on 16th Street.

Attempts were made to call Gritten, but they have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gritten and Jasper is asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525. Tips can also be submitted online on the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office CrimeDusters page.