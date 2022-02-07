SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – A mother from Sheldon, Iowa, has been sentenced for her role in her baby’s death.

Brittanee Baker, 22, of Sheldon, had previously pleaded not guilty in connection to the death of her five-year-old daughter. Baker was being charged with two counts of child endangerment. However, on February 1, she entered a guilty plea on one child endangerment charge.

The second endangerment charge was dropped, and the guilty plea was accepted. Baker was sentenced to a minimum of two years probation, with a maximum of five years probation.

Originally, Baker, Lawrence Ruotolo, 21, and Stacie Hurlburt, 50, were all arrested in connection to the infant’s death.

Ruotolo was sentenced to five years in prison after documents said he lost his temper with the baby and began to assault the child, pushing her face into the floor. The baby was found the next day without a pulse.

Hurlburt, the baby’s grandmother, was charged with being an accessory, and documents alleged she tried to cover up the crime. Hurlburt is awaiting a non-jury trial, and the date is set for April 5.

The baby’s death was determined as “a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature.”