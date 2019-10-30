Sheldon man tased, arrested after allegedly threatening deputy

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man was tased and arrested after allegedly threatening a deputy and another.

According to the press release, a Sioux County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence west of Sheldon around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

They said that Wiliam Perry, 36 of Sheldon, was making threats to harm the deputy and the victim.

When the deputy arrived on scene, Perry allegedly approached him in a threatening way and ignored the deputy’s commands, the court documents state. The deputy then tased Perry to stop him.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s office said Perry was then arrested and charged with interference with official acts.