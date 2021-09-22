Sheldon man sentenced in death of 5-month-old daughter

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man charged in the death of his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday.

According to a court filing, Lawrence Ruotolo, 20, of Sheldon, was sentenced to five years in prison for child endangerment. He pleaded guilty on August 13.

Court documents say on the morning of July 26, 2020, Ruotolo lost his temper when his five-month-old baby started to cry and scream while the mother, Brittanee Baker, was asleep in a bedroom. He assaulted the baby by pushing her face into the floor and “other abusive physical mechanisms.”

The next day, the baby was found unresponsive with no pulse and not breathing. She was taken to the emergency room and then flown to Sioux Falls, where she died days later.

The baby’s death was determined as “a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature.”