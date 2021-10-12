Sheldon man facing up to life in prison for drug, firearm conviction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sheldon man could face a minimum of a decade in prison for a conviction related to selling drugs.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Scott Demers, 39, of Sheldon, pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and possession of a fireman during drug trafficking crimes.

The release stated Demers admitted to getting methamphetamine through the mail to sell and possessing a firearm during this time.

Demers hasn’t been sentenced for these convictions yet, but he faces a minimum of 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and 5 years supervised release after prison. However, he could be sentenced up to life in prison.

