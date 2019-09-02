Sheldon man arrested in connection to Hospers burglary

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Sheldon, Iowa was arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at a business in Hospers.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, they posted a video on their social media pages asking for the public’s help in identifying the robber.

The authorities said after tips from citizens came in, they were able to arrest William Perry, 35, of Sheldon on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

According to the press release, Perry was charged with two counts of burglary and theft.

